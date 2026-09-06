Luka Doncic Trending Up in Kalshi NBA MVP Prediction Market

Can “Luka Magic” turn into an MVP? Possibly, as Doncic’s NBA MVP price on Kalshi is trending up less than two months before the regular season. Doncic sits behind only Victor Wembanyama on the MVP market at 18%.

Wemby has a tight hold on the top of the NBA MVP market at 32%. Doncic has never won the MVP and is in prime position to make a run for it this season, as he has in several past seasons.

NBA MVP winner - Kalshi

Victor Wembanyama 32%

Luka Doncic 18%

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 17%

Nikola Jokic 15%

Giannis Antetokounmpo 8%

Jayson Tatum 8%

Due for his first

It’s striking that Doncic has no MVP after eight seasons. For his career, he’s averaged 29.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 8.2 assists. He’s also coming off a 2025-26 season where he led the league in scoring with 33.5 points, 8.3 assists (3rd), and 7.7 rebounds.

Although he hasn’t won, Doncic has finished in the MVP voting in six of his eight seasons, excluding his rookie year and the 2024-25 season. The 2023-24 season was his closest, when he finished third in voting after a career-high 33.9 points, 9.8 assists, and 9.2 rebounds.

Looking ahead to the 2026-27 season, Doncic is primed for a strong MVP run. In 15 games without LeBron last season, Doncic’s numbers increased to 35.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 8.4 assists. Even with LeBron last season, Doncic led the league in usage at 38%.

Now, the Los Angeles Lakers have built a roster around Doncic’s play style in the post-LeBron era. They retained Austin Reaves, who’s coming off a career year at 23.3 points and can spread the floor well. They added Walker Kessler, a strong presence in the paint, and also signed Quentin Grimes, Collin Sexton, and Sandro Mamukelashvili. All players complement Doncic’s style of play.

We’ll get our first look at Doncic and this post-LeBron Lakers team on October 5th in the preseason and October 21st when they tip off the regular season against the Golden State Warriors.

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