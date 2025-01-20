Georgetown's Thomas Sorber, Villanova's Eric Dixon Prepare to Match Up
In a Big East matchup this evening, Georgetown seeks a much-needed bounce-back win against Villanova. While both teams have been somewhat underwhelming so far this season, each is headlined by a very intriguing NBA draft prospect who could use a big performance tonight. Georgetown’s Thomas Sorber has been one of the fastest risers in the freshman class due to his interior dominance on both ends of the floor. Villanova’s Eric Dixon has been on draft radars for a longer time, and his ability to adapt his game to become one of the best shooters in the nation has been extremely promising.
Let’s dive into each player’s game and how they could continue their push up draft boards.
Thomas Sorber | Center | Georgetown | 6-foot-10 | 255 lbs | Freshman
Thomas Sorber has firmly established himself as one of the most valuable prospects in the Big East. He has been an efficient scorer around the rim while consistently making an impact on the boards and the defensive end of the floor. Through his first 17 games of the season, Sorber has averaged 14.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.5 blocks while shooting 53.9% from the field, 15.4% from three and 74% from the free-throw line.
In his three most recent conference games, his scoring consistency has dipped, but his rebounding and defensive impact remain noticeable. In those three losses to Marquette, UConn, and St. John’s, Sorber has averaged 8.3 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks. This ability to make an impact even when scoring is limited is promising and has undoubtedly increased his value to NBA teams.
Eric Dixon | Forward | Villanova | 6-foot-8 | 265 lbs | Senior
Eric Dixon leads the nation in scoring and has been Villanova’s top scorer in seven of his eight conference games so far. He remains an aggressive and physical forward, but the significant improvement in his three-point shooting has drastically enhanced his translatability to the NBA. Through his first 18 games of the season, Dixon has averaged 24.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 0.9 steals while shooting an impressive 49.2% from the field, 46.5% from three and 86% from the free-throw line.
Dixon has scored fewer than 20 points in conference play only twice, with both games resulting in losses. The Wildcats rely heavily on him as their primary scoring option, so his continued production—not just in this game but throughout the remainder of conference play—will be critical to both his draft value and Villanova’s success.
