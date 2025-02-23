NBA Draft: Rasheer Fleming Raises Stock in Win
The 2025 NBA Draft class is a loaded one, featuring a variety of talented five-star freshman that are leading the charge. But few players in the country have done more to raise their stock this season than upperclassman Rasheer Fleming.
A 6-foot-9 forward for Saint Joseph’s, Fleming’s athletic profile likely landed him on draft radars long ago, but he’s now backing it up with his best statistical season yet.
On Saturday, Fleming saw one of his best collegiate performances so far. In a 16-point rout of Richmond, Fleming scored a necessary 23 points on a blistering 9-for-13 shooting, hitting on four of his eight 3-point attempts. Additionally, he added six rebounds, two assists and one steal and block apiece.
Most importantly, he scored with true versatility. His threes were quick and confident, he got out in transition and used his tools to finish with power, cut to the rim with timeliness and even scored on a post-up.
On the year, he’s now averaging around 15 points on 55% shooting, hitting on a white-hot 44% of his outside shots. Even better, he’s adding 8.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.4 steals.
As detailed by his stock numbers, for as good as he’s been on offense, he’s been just as stellar on defense. His length and athleticism allows him to hound at the point of attack, and rack up steals in lanes.
Per an earlier scouting report from NBA Draft on SI regarding Fleming: “On the defensive end, Fleming has shown improvement from year one to year two. He’s in the right spot more frequently this season and has emerged as a much more consistent shot blocker. He leverages his length to be disruptive in passing lanes and certainly has upside on that end of the floor moving forward.”
As it stands now, Fleming is likely a mid to late-first round selection. But all it will take is one team to require a length 3-and-D player to gamble on him in the lottery.
