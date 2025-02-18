NBA Draft: Texas Tech's JT Toppin Climbs Draft Boards With Dominant Stretch of Play
As Texas Tech heads to Fort Worth to take on TCU this evening, sophomore forward JT Toppin looks to continue his hot streak. He has led the Red Raiders in scoring in their last three games, and if this extremely high level of play continues, he will not only elevate his team’s performance but also significantly boost his draft stock. The recent productivity Toppin has showcased marks the best two-game stretch of his career, signaling a turning point for him both as a collegiate player and an NBA prospect.
Let’s take a closer look at his two most recent games and how his overall season has impressed NBA teams.
Through 21 games this year, Toppin has averaged 17.2 points, 9.1 rebounds, one assist, one steal and 1.2 blocks while shooting 57.2% from the field, 33.3% from three and 71.4% from the free-throw line. He is an athletic forward with good size and touch, allowing him to not only deliver high-scoring performances but also make a consistent impact on the defensive end.
As mentioned, his last two games have been the most productive of his career. The first of this stretch came on Wednesday, Feb. 12, against Arizona State. In this 111-106 double-overtime win, Toppin exploded for 41 points, 15 rebounds, one assist, three steals and two blocks on 17-of-22 shooting. He stood out by gathering entry passes and efficiently working his way deeper into the lane before showcasing his impressive touch over defenders. His instincts as a roll man looked highly translatable, quickly drawing the attention of scouts.
Toppin followed this performance with another dominant showing against Oklahoma State on Saturday, Feb. 15, in a 93-55 victory. In just 25 minutes, he recorded 32 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, one steal and three blocks while shooting an impressive 70.6% from the field and a perfect 100% from both three-point range and the free-throw line. His activity in the lane on both ends of the floor was aggressive and fluid, with non-stop movement that allowed him to make a consistent impact. He also attacked out of face-ups from the mid-post, further showcasing his growth as a versatile scorer around the basket.
With Toppin’s continued dominance, NBA scouts are taking serious notice. If he maintains this level of play, he could solidify himself as one of the most intriguing prospects in the upcoming draft. His blend of size, skill and defensive presence makes him a valuable asset, and as Texas Tech pushes forward in the season, all eyes will be on Toppin to see if he can sustain this momentum.
