NBA Draft: UConn Forwards Leading Hunt for Third Straight Championship
With UConn entering this season in pursuit of a third straight national championship, their roster has undergone a decent amount of turnover from last season.
Having returned standout forward Alex Karaban to pair with highly touted freshman Liam McNeeley, the team is relying on these versatile players to make a major impact. While we are only two games into the season, these two prospects have already produced impressive and effective numbers and appear ready to lead the Huskies. Ahead of UConn’s third game against Le Moyne this evening, let’s break down Karaban and McNeeley’s performances so far and why they have scouts buzzing.
Alex Karaban | Forward | 6-foot-8 | 225 lbs | Junior
Alex Karaban has been on draft radars for quite some time and has looked poised to make another leap through the first two games of his junior season. Currently averaging 18 points, five rebounds, five assists and five blocks per game, Karaban has proven to be one of the most versatile players in the nation. His NBA potential is evident, as he projects as a plug-and-play forward for nearly any situation, primarily due to his smart offensive play and switchable defensive skills.
On offense, Karaban generates most of his points on catch-and-shoot opportunities and finishes with a soft touch in the paint. He rarely forces plays, instead letting the game come to him, aided by shifting defenses and his ability to seamlessly flow as his guards create space. He has also impressed with his ability to run designated hand-offs and pass out of the high post to create easy looks.
Defensively, Karaban stands out. He switches cleanly on the perimeter, sliding his feet and keeping his hands active in passing lanes to disrupt the opposing offense. On the interior, he has started the season as one of the nation’s best shot-blockers, opening with an impressive seven blocks in a blowout victory over Sacred Heart.
Liam McNeeley | Forward | 6-foot-7 | 210 lbs | Freshman
Liam McNeeley arrived at UConn as one of the top freshmen in all of college basketball, following a standout high school career at Montverde Academy. He has been praised as one of the top shooters in this draft class, and while that has been evident through his first two games, shooting is not the only way he has made an impact. With double-doubles in each of his first two games, McNeeley’s overall contribution is undeniable.
Offensively, McNeeley has primarily served as a play finisher both on the interior and along the perimeter, with consistent shooting splits of 47% from the field, 44% from three and 66% from the free-throw line. He is a quick decision-maker on the outside, often sprinting to the corners to set up for open threes. His reputation as a deep threat forces defenders to close out hard, which opens up opportunities for him to attack off the dribble and finish with a soft touch near the rim. His jump shot mechanics are near flawless, making him a player NBA teams will surely want to develop further.
On defense, McNeeley is just as effective. He is switchable with quicker players and strong enough to compete on the interior. He currently leads the Huskies with 10.5 rebounds per game and holds his own against much bigger opponents. His one-on-one defensive ability stands out not just for his speed, but for his anticipation and willingness to play physically to cut off driving lanes.
