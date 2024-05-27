NBA Mock Draft: Spurs Grab Guard Duo with Top Picks
After grabbing soon-to-be superstar Victor Wembanyama No. 1 overall in last year’s draft, the Spurs have endless routes in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft.
They need guards to bolster their backcourt, forwards to fill out the middle and potentially even a front court partner for the Rookie of the Year.
In a recent mock draft I posted to Youtube, the Spurs gambled on grabbing two guards: Nikola Topic at No. 4 and Rob Dillingham at No. 8. You can watch the full video below:
Despite many fans rush to get the Spurs back to contention — a la a Trae Young or Darius Garland trade — San Antonio needs to take their time and develop young prospects alongside Wembanyama. And that could even mean taking a shot on two guards in the top-eight.
Topic thrives with the ball in-hands, setting the table for others and putting pressure on the rime with a decent first step and above-average finishing. While Dillingham is similarly slippery with the ball, he can also toggle off-ball well: 44% from beyond the arc with Kentucky.
The two’s defense makes them playing together somewhat hard, but it’s not out of the question they cohabitate while Wembanyama patrols the paint, deterring anything that gets near.
Realistically, one of the guards rises above the other and assumes a starting spot in the near future, relegating one to sixth man. Even still, in a draft with this one’s reputation, a longtime point guard and sixth-man for the foreseeable future is a great outcome for San Antonio.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.