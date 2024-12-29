Nets Continue to Accumulate Draft Capital Following Trade with Lakers
For any rebuilding team, accumulating draft capital is the key to ensuring a path back to contention. As the NBA trade deadline approaches, the Brooklyn Nets will take that approach given the numerous veteran trade candidates on the roster.
The Nets already shipped Dennis Schroder to the Golden State Warriors earlier this month and now have traded Dorian Finney-Smith to the Los Angeles Lakers, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.
In totality, Brooklyn will receive D’Angelo Russell, Maxwell Lewis and three second-round picks for Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton. The second-rounders included will be the Lakers' own in 2027, 2030, and 2031. According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, the Lakers' 2027 second to Brooklyn is contingent on if they send their 2027 first to Utah. If the first falls in the top four and is not conveyed, Utah will receive the 2027 second.
Bigger picture, the return on the Schroder and Finney-Smith deals accumulated five second-round selections for the Nets, along with the players that came alongside the picks. The rebuilding Nets now have 31 draft picks in the next seven years, comprised of 15 first-round choices and 16 second-rounders.
From here, expect the Nets to continue trading away pieces in an effort to become less competitive to have a chance at a high pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Cam Johnson is widely considered the most likely to be dealt next, but the majority of the roster is assumed to be available for the right price.
