Pelicans Rookies See Extended Run in Hopes for Lottery Pick
As of Tuesday morning, the New Orleans Pelicans currently own the fourth-worst record in the league and second-worst in the Western Conference.
The three teams with the worst record at the end of the season will each have a 14% chance to earn the top pick in the NBA Draft with the fourth team having a 12.5% chance. Needless to say, winning is not the Pelicans' priority now despite defeating the Philadelphia 76ers Monday night, who have the fifth-worst record, with the goal to bump up their chances at earning the top pick.
The Pelicans played four rookies against the 76ers with each playing over 23 minutes. Headlined by first-round pick Yves Missi, the big man from Baylor has contributed earlier than expected this season showing a lot of promise as a shot blocker and lob threat.
His development will be key for the Pelicans long-term playing a role as an anchor and vertical spacer that every team desires. Missi put up 16 points, nine rebounds, two assists and a block Monday night. He has averaged 8.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 26.9 minutes per game across 67 appearances thus far.
Scoring a team-high 19 points, Karlo Matkovic continues to show his value as a floor-spacing big man. His versatility was on full display as he made three triples, grabbed eight rebounds and recorded a block finishing +22 on the night.
Selected in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft, Matkovic is in his first season with the Pelicans after spending the past few years overseas. The soon-to-be 24-year-old looks like he could be apart of the Pelicans future complimenting Missi well with his offensive skillset.
The 47th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Antonio Reeves made a name for himself as a sharpshooting scorer at Kentucky and has carried that label to the NBA. He knocked down five threes and scored 17 points while adding two rebounds, two stocks and an assist.
Reeves can be a productive bench scorer and shooter as he currently has splits of 45.3/40.8/84.6 in the 35 games he has played. Averaging only 10.9 minutes per game, Reeves will see increased opportunity these last few games hoping to convince the Pelicans to guarantee his contract for next season.
Keion Brooks Jr. earned a starting spot alongside Missi on Monday despite it being only his fifth game with the Pelicans as a two-way player. The athletic wing put up 10 points, two rebounds and an assist while knocking down two threes in 28 minutes. Called up from the Pelicans' G League affiliate Birmingham Squadron, Brooks Jr. has impressed in the G League this season averaging 16 points and 6.3 rebounds across 26 games.
The remaining few weeks will be a great opportunity for the 24-year-old to earn a spot on a roster next season.