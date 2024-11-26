NBA Draft

OKC Thunder Rookie Leads Bench in Win Over Kings

Oklahoma City rookie Ajay Mitchell continued his solid start to his career on Monday night.

Nov 13, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell (25) passes in front of New Orleans Pelicans guard Brandon Boston Jr. (11) during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
In a Monday night win over the Sacramento Kings, OKC Thunder rookie Ajay Mitchell burned brighter than most.

Across just 17 total minutes, he led the Thunder bench with a career-high 15 points on a solid 6-for-8 shooting. He hit on his only attempted triple, playing a necessary part in the game-winning minutes from the team’s bench unit. Forward Kenrich Williams was the next closest bench scorer with 10 points.

He was especially impactful in the second half, flying around and playing perfectly off the team’s punch of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and the recently-added Isaiah Hartenstein.

Mitchell’s been one of the bigger surprises in the entire class so far this season. Drafted at No. 38 out of UC Santa Barbara, there weren’t many expectations for him in Year 1 with a talented Thunder squad. But he’s blown those away, all the same.

While not especially athletic, Mitchell’s pace has helped him to thrive in his debut season with OKC. He’s a crafty handler, able to play lead guard or toggle to an off-ball spot with movement. In Oklahoma City’s guard-heavy lineup, he’s blended seamlessly as a scorer, passer and even defender.

Coming into the matchup with Sacramento, Mitchell had averaged 5.4 points, 1.9 assists and 1.8 rebounds per game on 50-47-78 splits in 16 games.

Mitchell and the Thunder will next look to a matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 9 p.m.

