Kings vs. Suns Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Jan. 2
The Phoenix Suns return home after ending 2025 – and their four-game road trip – with a 16-point loss in Cleveland.
Meanwhile, the Sacramento Kings lost by 14 to the Celtics last night, and now head on the road for the second half of a back-to-back.
The oddsmakers have the Suns as big home favorites at the best betting sites on Friday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.
Kings vs. Suns Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Kings +12.5 (-108)
- Suns -12.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Kings: +525
- Suns: -752
Total
- 226.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Kings vs. Suns How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Jan. 2
- Time: 9:00 p.m.
- Venue: Mortgage Matchup Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBCSCA, KTVK, KPHE
- Kings record: 8-26
- Suns record: 19-14
Kings vs. Suns Injury Reports
Kings Injury Report
- Domantas Sabonis – out
- Zach LaVine – questionable
Suns Injury Report
- Grayson Allen – questionable
- Jordan Goodwin – available
- Jalen Green – out
Kings vs. Suns Best NBA Prop Bets
Suns Best NBA Prop Bet
Collin Gillespie has been heating up for the Suns. The third-year guard has been getting a bigger opportunity this season, and he’s running with it.
Gillespie is averaging 14.0 points per game this season after 3.6 and 5.9 in his first two seasons. He started off slow, with 9.5 points per game through his first 13 contests, but has gotten that up to 16.9 in his last 20 games.
He’s scored at least 15 points in seven straight games and 16 of those last 20 contests, including 21 against the Kings back on November 26.
Kings vs. Suns Prediction and Pick
The Kings have been pretty bad on back-to-backs this season, most recently losing 125-101 to the Lakers after a home win against the Mavericks last weekend. They’ve also lost three straight games, failing to cover as big underdogs in any of the three.
On the flip side, the Suns are 22-11 against the spread this season, including 11-4 at home, 12-2 as a favorite, and 7-2 as home favorites. They beat the Kings by 12 back in November, and now have rest and home-court advantage on their side.
Pick: Suns -12.5 (-112)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
