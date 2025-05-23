Options for the Miami Heat at the 2025 NBA Draft
In making the postseason, Miami dropped several spots at the 2025 NBA Draft, but still is tasked with adding talent to its roster ahead of next season.
The team has desperate need of backcourt depth, more specifically at point guard.
The team has consistently done well in adding talent the past few years, and will look to do the same in the coming months. Here are three options for the Heat’s No. 20 pick:
Nique Clifford, Colorado State
At 6-foot-6, Clifford tows the line between jumbo guard and wing well, scoring on both the interior and from beyond the arc, as well as adding all-around impact with rebounding, defense and passing.
He played five seasons of college basketball, but still has claim to being one of the best and most consistent players in the class.
With Miami, Clifford is a player who could potentially hit the ground running, as well as hone some on-ball skills in the process.
Nolan Traore, Saint Quentin
Prior to the season, French point guard Nolan Traore was thought of to be one of the best players in the class, but saw an underwhelming second season with Saint Quentin.
Still, with solid size, athleticism and feel for the game as both a scorer and passer, the potential is very for still there for any team wanting to take a gamble.
There’s safer options for Miami, but if it wants to swing for the fences on a potential star talent, Traore is that swing as its point guard of the future.
Walter Clayton Jr., Florida
A 6-foot-3 combo guard who led the Gators to the national title this year, there’s little question Clayton Jr. has “it factor,” having averaged 18.3 points, 4.2 assists and 3.7 rebounds en route to the final win of the season.
He’s one of the best shooters in the class at near-40% on nearly eight attempts per game from beyond the arc, but has some on-ball chops with solid finishing, pick-and-roll prowess and decent passing.
The Heat have done more with less than any drafting team in recent memory, and selecting the ever-steady Gator guard could bolster their backcourt tremendously.