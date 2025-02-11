Pair of Florida Gators display NBA Potential in win over No. 1 Auburn
The Florida Gators were able to pull off a huge upset win on the road against the top-ranked Auburn Tigers behind strong play from two of their NBA prospects. Walter Clayton Jr. steadied the ship and made some unbelievable shots from downtown to bring the Gators back from an early deficit. Alex Condon was a force down low and showed no fear going at Auburn's big men all game. Both have been instrumental in Florida's success this season and will be names to watch for when the NBA draft process gets underway.
Walter Clayton Jr. has been one of the best players in the SEC all season and is the leader of this Florida team. The 6-foot-3 guard is averaging 17.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game on 45.4% from the field and 36.6% from three. Clayton has unlimited range that he showcased against Auburn and can shoot off the catch, off the dribble and coming off screens. He is a three-level scorer as he uses his strength to get downhill to finish at the rim and can pullup on a dime in the midrange. His dynamic scoring ability makes him one of the most dangerous players in the country as he's a threat to score the second he crosses halfcourt.
With Alijah Martin out, Clayton had the ball in his hands for most of the game and impressed with nine assists to just three turnovers against 40 minutes of Auburn pressure. He made great reads out of the pick-and-roll and was able to find his teammates off of drives when he drew multiple defenders. This aspect of his game will be crucial for NBA teams in determining if he can be a lead guard off the bench at the next level, and his performance against a strong Auburn defense will be at the front of scouts' minds down the road. The 21 year old will continue to build his draft stock if he can show his ability to play either guard spot against a loaded SEC field.
Australian big man Alex Condon had one of his most impressive performances of the season Saturday afternoon finishing with 17 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and a steal against arguably the best big man in the country, Johni Broome, and Auburn's supporting bigs who are tough, physical matchups in their own right. The 6-foot-11 sophomore played like he had something to prove with strong finishes in the paint playing through contact. Condon displayed the soft touch and impressive footwork he's shown all season, and made some nice passes that also highlight another important aspect to his game.
Condon has struggled with consistency this season and will need to add some strength to play with the bigs at the NBA level, but the tools he possesses are undeniable and highly valued in today's NBA game. Despite only making 11 threes on the year, he has shown an ability to shoot the three at an efficient clip (34.4%) and can knock down kickback passes from the top of the key. He is not great at the free throw line but has shown improvement since last season shooting 67.3%, up from 62.6% last year. Though not a complete defensive player, Condon has shown an ability to guard on the defensive end as highlighted by his 1.5 blocks and 0.9 steals per game. He has a good feel and timing ability to alter shots that a player of his size needs. Having recently turned 20 years old, Condon is still young and will need time to develop. But, his feel around the basket, impressive mobility for a big and developing outside shot make him an intriguing NBA prospect.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.