Pistons Select Ron Holland No. 5 Overall at 2024 NBA Draft
After another down season for the Pistons — their worst in franchise history with just 14 wins to show — they’ve now seen another front office and head coach shuffle this offseason.
Things were made somewhat better on Wednesday night, though, where at the 2024 NBA Draft they took a shot on G League Ignite's Ron Holland.
The team undoubtedly has talent at a variety of positions, led by the likes of Cade Cunningham, Ausar Thompson, Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren. While it won’t be hard to improve on 14 wins, the team will assuredly be a better product next season.
A disruptive 6-foot-6 wing with an incredible motor, Holland has the ability to change the game defensively. As the top offensive option with G League Ignite last season, Holland was a frequent 20-point scorer, while also pulling down nearly seven rebounds per contest. Although he did struggle with turnovers and shooting last season, his upside is as high as anyone in this class.
Per Draft Digest’s earlier scouting report on Holland: Standing at 6-foot-8 with long legs and arms, Holland’s combination of size, speed, fluidity, body control and open-court athleticism make him a difficult match-up for opponents when he attacks the rim. When getting to the cup, his length and level of touch are incredible, as he’s not just able to finish over defenders with extension, but also to use floaters to convert difficult shots a few feet away from the rim.
All eyes now turn to 2024 NBA Summer League, which kicks off Saturday, July 6, with the California Classic. The annual summer showdown featuring all 30 teams takes place from July 12-22 in Las Vegas.
