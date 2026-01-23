Potential 2026 NBA Draft Pick Cruz Davis Logs Another Strong Showing

The 2026 NBA Draft class is filled with intriguing prospects.

While there are a number of freshman propsects at the top of the class, the group is lined with multiple talented veterans as well. Most of the attention has been placed on players at the top of the class, but a few sleeper prospects could be steals later in the draft.

In recent years, multiple second-round picks have made an impact for their team early on, including Ajay Mitchell. Mitchell, the No. 39 overall prospect in the 2024 NBA Draft, has already become a valuable piece of the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder's rotation.

Most second-round picks won't see the same level of success as early as Mitchell has, but there are still a few potential difference makers in the upcoming class.

One of those players could be Hofstra guard Cruz Davis, who has put together a strong season. Similar to Mitchell, who was drafted out of UC Santa Barbara, Davis comes from a mid-major program.

This season, Davis is averaging 22.4 points, 5 assists, 3.7 rebounds and a steal while shooting 47.8% from the field and 44.5% from 3-point range on 6 attempts per game. Most recently, the veteran guard tallied 30 points, 4 assists and a rebound while shooting 10-of-22 from the field, 3-of-9 from beyond the arc and 7-of-7 from the free throw line against North Carolina A&T on Thursday night.

Davis' biggest performance of the season came in a win against Pittsburgh, notching 36 points, 7 assists, 2 rebounds and a block while shooting 14-of-25 from the field and 5-of-11 from deep. In a win against Syracuse, the Hofstra standout also notched 22 points, 9 assists, 3 rebounds and a block, shooting 8-of-14 from the field and 2-of-2 from 3-point range.

Davis started his collegiate career at Iona before spending a season at St. John's and the past two years at Hofstra. After earning All-MAAC Rookie Team honors with the Gaels, Davis appeared in just four games for the Red Storm before suffering a season-ending injury.

Due to the aforementioned injury, Davis is now a redshirt junior who could declare for the NBA Draft or return to school for another year. Listed at 6-foot-3, Davis' size may be a concern for some teams, but his scoring and playmaking ability could intrigue scouts.

At the next level, Davis' skills would potentially add a solid offensive punch to a team's bench unit.

