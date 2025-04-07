Potential NBA Draft Pick, Former Notre Dame Forward Tae Davis Finds New Home
On Monday morning, former Notre Dame forward Tae Davis committed to Oklahoma out of the transfer portal.
Davis will also test the NBA Draft waters in the 2025 cycle, "with the intent of securing a guaranteed contract," his agent told ESPN's Jonathan Givony.
Players can declare for the NBA Draft as "early entries" with the opportunity to withdraw their name from consideration if the player doesn't seem likely to have a favorable draft position. This year, the deadline to withdraw from the NBA Draft is June 15.
If Davis, and other players in the same situation, elect to remain in the draft pool, their college careers will come to an end weather they are selected in the draft or not. If the players withdraw from the draft, they are eligible to return to school for another year of college basketball.
This season at Notre Dame, Davis averaged 15.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 47.6% from the field and 30.2% from 3-point range. Listed at 6-foot-9 and 215 pounds, the Indianapolis product spent two seasons at Notre Dame after starting his career with Seton Hall.
The former Irish standout was a 3-star prospect coming out of high school, but was rated a 4-star prospect in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports.
Davis' potential addition is crucial for the Sooners, who are set to lose top scorer and freshman phenom Jeremiah Fears after the 18-year-old declared for the 2025 NBA Draft in early April. Fears averaged more than 17 points per game for Oklahoma, and will be difficult for OU to replace.
If Davis does choose to play for the Sooners rather than taking his chances in the NBA Draft, he could take over as Oklahoma's primary scorer and improve his position in the next draft cycle. If the former Irish forward does stay in the 2025 draft class, he will likely be viewed as a second-round pick or a high-level undrafted free agent.
Former Tulane standout Kam Williams is taking a similar path, as the freshman committed to Kentucky after entering the transfer portal and putting his name in the NBA Draft pool after one year with the Green Wave.
