Projected No. 1 Pick AJ Dybantsa to Announce College Commitment
The 2025 NBA Draft class is churning through their collegiate and international seasons, and looking to be a strong one as most classes go. Still, it’s not too early to look ahead to the 2026 class.
AJ Dybantsa, the top-ranked recruit in the 2025 high school class, will be making his college commitment on Tuesday via his Instagram. He’s narrowed his decision down to four schools: Kansas, Alabama, BYU and North Carolina.
At 6-foot-9, he’s a five-star for a reason, showcasing the athleticism, scoring prowess and toolsy potential to become an All-Star level talent in the NBA down the line.
Per a recent quasi-scouting report on Dybantsa from NBA Draft on SI’s Keenan Womack: "Dybantsa is a dynamic offensive player in that he can shoot off the bounce and has a great functional handle for someone of his size – he can pull up from nearly anywhere on the floor, and has a high basketball IQ in that he just finds ways to score on the offensive end, whether in the half court or in transition."
Most future projections have the forward leaning towards the BYU Cougars, which would make sense given their recent reputation. Head coach Kevin Young is currently developing a potential top-10 pick in point forward Egor Demin.
Dybantsa will be following up a talented top pick from the 2025 NBA Draft class, with all current signs pointing towards Duke’s Cooper Flagg or Rutgers Dylan Harper being selected at that spot.
