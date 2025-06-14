Ratiopharm Ulm's Noa Essengue Continues to Rise Ahead of 2025 NBA Draft
The 2025 NBA Draft is nearly here, and teams are getting final measurements on international prospects as the combine make-up activities took place recently.
In addition to a number of other prospects from overseas, French wing Noa Essengue helped improve his stock at the combine with solid measurements.
The potential lottery pick measured at 6-foot-10 without shoes, weighing 203 pounds and boasting a 7-foot and three quarters of an inch wingspan. With good height and length, Essengue may have solidified his position in the first 15 picks of this year's class.
NBA Draft on SI's most recent projection saw Essengue go off the board to the Portland Trail Blazers at No. 11 overall.
In 18 EuroCup contests with Ratiopharm Ulm this season, Essengue averaged 12.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game. The 18-year-old shot 56% from the field and 29.4% from beyond the arc.
In Ulm's most recent contest, Essengue was on the floor for around 18 minutes and managed to accumulate nine points and six rebounds while helping the team to a win against Würzburg. Fellow 2025 NBA Draft prospect Ben Saraf scored 16 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out four assists in the victory.
Essengue's blend of offensive production, defensive potential, size and length at such a young age give the French prospect high upside if he is able to continue developing once he reaches the NBA.
Of course, the young wing player still has a few areas of his game that need imrpovement, most notably his perimeter shooting. Essengue improved as a shooter throughout the 2024-25 campaign, and has the potential to continue his upward trajectory in the pros if he lands in an organization with good coaching and spacing.
Being so young, though, Essengue still has plenty of time to improve as a shooter, and has enough skill on both ends of the floor to play his way into an NBA rotation within his first few seasons.
If Essengue's offensive game continues to improve, the Orléans, France, product could end up being one of the best role players, and overall prospects, in the 2025 class.
