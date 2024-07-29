NBA Draft

Rookie Guard Stephon Castle Could Help Swing San Antonio Spurs 2024-25 Season

The San Antonio Spurs are attempting to shock the NBA world during the 2024-25 campaign and the key could be Stephon Castle in the backcourt with Chris Paul.

Jul 13, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) walks up court during the third quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
The San Antonio Spurs rattled off just 22 wins a season ago leading to them sitting pretty in the 2024 NBA Draft lottery. This offseason has featured plenty of roster turnover for the Silver and Black. It started by the Spurs using the No. 4 pick on Stephon Castle out of UCONN.

However, San Antonio wasn't done there, adding quality veterans like Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes to supplement their young core that is littered with talent like Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, Devin Vassell and Zach Collins.

Though the road will be tough, entering the 2024-25 season it is easier to list out the Western Conference teams who have their sights set on the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes than try to name all the teams who will be sorely disappointed if they miss the postseason.

For the Spurs to shock the world and be this year's spunky young squad that wiggles their way into the play-in tournament to exploit some veteran-laden team that doesn't take the regular season seriously enough and can't quite kick it into gear at the end of the season, a lot could fall on the shoulders of Castle.

Ideally, the 6-foot-6 guard would serve as a lockdown point-of-attack defender who facilitates a jaw-dropping two-man game with Wembanyama and enjoys an uptick from beyond the arc from his 26 percent mark in college.

If Castle is better than expected right out of the gate, the Spurs can pull off some upsets and sneak their way into the play-in tournament after some team who has everything in front of them on paper inevitably falls short for whatever reason out West.

Rylan Stiles is a credentialed media member covering the Oklahoma City Thunder. He hosts the Locked On Thunder Podcast, and is lead beat writer for Inside the Thunder. Rylan is also an award-winning play-by-play broadcaster for the Oklahoma Sports Network. 

