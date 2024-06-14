Ryan Dunn's Defensive Upside is Worth First-Round Selection
In the modern NBA, it’s difficult for a player to find a role if their offensive game isn’t impactful. That’s why we continue to see prospects who can’t space the floor or facilitate offense struggle to get minutes.
One of the few exceptions to that rule comes with players who are elite defenders.
That's exactly the case in this upcoming draft class with Virginia’s Ryan Dunn, who projects to be a playmaking defender wherever he lands. With less than two weeks until the 2024 NBA Draft, he is expected to be selected late in the first round, or early in the second.
Although his offensive game was rough last season — scoring 8.1 points on 6.1 shots per game while shooting 20% from deep — Dunn’s defensive impact was unreal. He notched 77 blocks and 44 steals on the season, as the athleticism and 6-foot-8 frame of Dunn really popped.
The offensive struggles are the primary reason Dunn isn’t projected to go in the lottery like he was entering the season as a breakout sophomore candidate. Even then, he’s still well worth a first-round pick.
His jumper needs work, but Dunn can still find ways to be effective on offense as a slasher and transition threat. The defensive versatility and disruptiveness make up for it on the other end. With the ability to guard upwards of four positions, he would be a great pick for someone late in the first round who has the patience to wait for his offensive game to potentially come around.
Especially in a class filled with uncertainty, investing in a player like Ryan Dunn who has a high floor in the league due to his defensive would be a great pick.
