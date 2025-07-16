Kings’ Nique Clifford Shining in Summer League
Through just a few Summer League games, guard-slash-wing Nique Clifford is already looking like a potential steal for the Sacramento Kings.
Drafted at No. 24, Clifford slid further than anticipated — likely due to age — but has been one of the better rookies in Summer League so far.
That was especially apparent in Wednesday’s game against the Cavaliers, where Clifford ignited down the stretch to out-duel Tyrese Proctor and help the Kings to a win. Clifford’s scoring wasn’t hot to start, but it certainly was near the end as he finished with a team-high 19 points on over 50% shooting.
Even better, Clifford was an expert-level play-maker, finishing with nine assists to just one turnover in handling the lead guard duties at times. In true do-it-all fashion, he also added seven rebounds.
As good as the outing was, it wasn’t anything new for Clifford, who’s looked the part so far for the Kings. Through three games now, he’s averaged 18.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 60% overall and 70% from three.
Clifford’s age has certainly been a factor. At 24 he’s one of the older rookies in the class, and has a leg up in experience over plenty. But his stellar play is still very much a positive for Sacramento.
By all accounts, it seems there’s merit to Clifford’s advertised ability to play with the ball and without.
Even if Clifford doesn’t see the same offensive success in the NBA he’s seen in Summer League, there’s little doubt he’ll be able to contribute in some capacity in the NBA. He proved himself as both a strong on and off-ball scorer with Colorado State, has both first-option and connective passing, and is a passable defender that could get even better with improved focus in that area.
Clifford will undoubtedly see a decent-sized role for Sacramento next year, and will look to start his NBA career off with a bang.