Kings Rookie Adds Bench Spark in Warriors Blowout
After missing the first chunk of the season due to a shoulder injury suffered in July, Sacramento Kings rookie Devin Carter is quickly ingratiating himself with the team.
On Sunday night, that came in the form of an added spark in the 129-99 blowout of the Golden State Warriors.
While it wasn’t the most efficient outing, Carter was certainly impactful for Sacramento. He added 13 points on 4-for-11 shooting, hitting only two of his seven attempted triples but managing to his three of his four free throws.
Across his 23 minutes, he added his patented perimeter defense that Providence knows well. Even more, Carter stayed true to his collegiate scouting report, stuffing the stat sheet by adding seven rebounds, two assists and one steal.
He played in his first game against the Grizzlies on Friday, but failed to score. Early in the second quarter against Golden State, he sliced into the lane and put up a smooth floater for his first-ever NBA points.
The Kings are now riding a four-game win-streak, and per various reports seem to be in the hunt for even more firepower. Per Marc Stein, Sacramento has refused to include Carter in deals for various players, which makes sense given his sky-high potential as an all-around guard.
The Kings will be back in action against the Miami Heat tonight, Monday, Jan. 6 at 9 p.m.
