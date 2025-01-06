NBA Draft

Kings Rookie Adds Bench Spark in Warriors Blowout

Rookie Devin Carter was strong in just his second-ever NBA game.

Derek Parker

Jan 3, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Devin Carter (22) passes the ball against Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (1) during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
After missing the first chunk of the season due to a shoulder injury suffered in July, Sacramento Kings rookie Devin Carter is quickly ingratiating himself with the team.

On Sunday night, that came in the form of an added spark in the 129-99 blowout of the Golden State Warriors.

While it wasn’t the most efficient outing, Carter was certainly impactful for Sacramento. He added 13 points on 4-for-11 shooting, hitting only two of his seven attempted triples but managing to his three of his four free throws. 

Across his 23 minutes, he added his patented perimeter defense that Providence knows well. Even more, Carter stayed true to his collegiate scouting report, stuffing the stat sheet by adding seven rebounds, two assists and one steal.

He played in his first game against the Grizzlies on Friday, but failed to score. Early in the second quarter against Golden State, he sliced into the lane and put up a smooth floater for his first-ever NBA points.

The Kings are now riding a four-game win-streak, and per various reports seem to be in the hunt for even more firepower. Per Marc Stein, Sacramento has refused to include Carter in deals for various players, which makes sense given his sky-high potential as an all-around guard.

The Kings will be back in action against the Miami Heat tonight, Monday, Jan. 6 at 9 p.m.

Derek Parker
DEREK PARKER

Derek is co-founder and publisher for Draft Digest and Inside The Thunder for Fan Nation, powered by Sports Illustrated. He has been a sports writer in the Oklahoma City market for five years now, primarily covering the NBA Draft and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

