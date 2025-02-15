Spurs’ Stephon Castle Earns Unanimous Rising Stars MVP
On Friday night, Spurs rookie Stephon Castle took home some mid-season hardware, earning a unanimous vote for the Castrol Rising Stars game MVP.
All seven of the voters — which included Vince Carter, PJ Carlesimo and several more media members — listed Castle as the MVP.
In the semi-final round, Castle added six points, four rebounds and four assists, hitting a clean step-back jumper to advance his team further.
In his seven minutes played in the final, Castle looked like one of the better players in a stellar group, adding 12 points on 5-for-8 shooting, with three rebounds, and two assists. He finished with a +12 plus-minus, helping Team C advance past Team G League to the Rising Stars final.
On the year, Castle has looked the part of a future star for San Antonio, adding just under 13 points per game with 3.5 assists and 2.8 rebounds alongside future face of the league Victor Wembanyama. With the team now having added star guard De’Aaron Fox to the mix, it isn’t likely Castle is the team’s pure point guard of the future as many thought on draft night ’24, but he’ll still add plenty as a secondary handler with elite defense and some passing chops.
With the win, Rising Stars’ Team C has now earned a bid to All-Star Semifinal, where it will face off against Team Shaquille O’Neal, headlined by LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum and plenty more.
Castle will now get to continue to showcase his game across from some of the best players on Earth.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.