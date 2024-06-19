Should The Indiana Pacers Trade Jarace Walker?
After making it to the playoffs for the first time in nearly four years, the Indiana Pacers surpassed all expectations by making it to the Eastern Conference finals. Now, it's time to build on that, and that starts with the decisions they make during this offseason.
Pascal Siakam and Doug McDermott are the two notable unrestricted free agents, Obi Toppin is the lone restricted free agent, and TJ McConnell is extension-eligible. According to Micheal Scotto of HoopsHype, the Pacers are expected to re-sign Siakam to a max contract and extend McConnell. They may also look to re-sign Toppin in restricted free agency, and if they do, "several rival executives believe Jarace Walker could become a trade candidate and are monitoring [his] availability," according to Scotto.
This brings up the question: should Indiana trade Walker?
For them, the simple answer is no. The former No. 8 overall pick played in limited minutes for the Pacers in his rookie year but played extensively for their G League squad, the Indiana Mad Ants, where he was dominant. In 19 total games with them, Walker averaged 20.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.9 assists while racking up 1.1 steals.
His biggest question mark coming into his rookie campaign was his shooting, but he shot an excellent 38.2% from three on 136 total attempts. Those attempts came out of a variety of pullups in transition, as the pick-and-roll ballhandler, in isolation and catch-and-shoots out of spot ups, pick-and-pops, and coming off screens. He shot just under 34% on all pullup threes and 41% on all catch-and-shoot threes.
Walker's excellent shooting enabled him to attack the rim more often, where his huge 6-foot-7, 235-pound frame can take over. He shot 61.4% on 83 rim attempts, including 23-of-24 on dunks.
The Houston product also flashed his middle game with the Mad Ants. He's always been elite at floaters and push shots, and that was no different in the G League. He shot 24-of-48 on runners, according to Synergy. But he was also efficient as a mid-range jump shooter, where he converted 43.6% on his shots.
The beauty of Walker's offensive game is his versatility. He brings value both on the ball and off the ball. Off the ball, his intersection of length, athleticism, touch, and motor shine as a roll man, cutter and spot-up shooter while his movement skills and developing ballhandling make for some intriguing creation sequences. This versatility translates to the NBA.
His offensive appeal is the same as his defensive appeal — versatility. Walker is an elite disruptor who's excellent at jumping passing lanes, poking away steals, and coming over for helpside blocks while also providing solid switchability as a 6-foot-7 power forward.
Indiana could use his defense as they finished the regular season with the seventh-worst defense and his offensive improvements since college make him a viable NBA player. He arguably has the third-highest ceiling among any player on the roster, and that combined with impact potential in his sophomore year means the Pacers should not trade him. If anything, developing Walker should be prioritized over keeping Toppin.
