Pacers vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 17

The New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers square off for the fourth and final time in the regular season on Tuesday night in New York.

While these teams won’t be meeting in the Eastern Conference Finals again in the 2025-26 season, Indiana has stolen a game from the Knicks in their first three meetings. New York did win the last matchup on March 13 by nine points, but it barely beat a B-version of the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night.

Indiana has dropped 13 games in a row and it likely won’t have Pascal Siakam (doubtful) in this game. The Pacers have won just one game when Siakam sits this season.

Now, New York has listed Jalen Brunson as doubtful with multiple ailments after he scored 30 points and had a heavy workload in Sunday’s win. Can the Knicks be trusted to cover if their All-NBA guard sits?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for Tuesday’s contest.

Pacers vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Pacers +14.5 (-112)

Knicks -14.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Pacers: +700

Knicks: -1100

Total

222.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Pacers vs. Knicks How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 17

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Madison Square Garden

How to Watch (TV): MSG, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Pacers record: 15-53

Knicks record: 44-25

Pacers vs. Knicks Injury Reports

Pacers Injury Report

Tyrese Haliburton – out

Johnny Furphy – out

Quenton Jackson – questionable

T.J. McConnell – questionable

Pascal Siakam – doubtful

Ivica Zubac – questionable

Obi Toppin – questionable

Aaron Nesmith – questionable

Andrew Nembhard – questionable

Taelon Peter – questionable

Micah Potter – questionable

Jalen Slawson – questionable

Ben Sheppard – questionable

Ethan Thompson – questionable

Knicks Injury Report

Mitchell Robinson – questionable

Jalen Brunson – doubtful

Miles McBride – out

Trey Jemison III – out

Pacers vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bets

Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet

Karl-Anthony Towns OVER 11.5 Rebounds (-128)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Towns is a great prop target with Brunson doubtful:

New York Knicks big man Karl-Anthony Towns has played in just one of the Knicks’ three games against the Indiana Pacers this season, but he grabbed 14 boards in that matchup.

One of the league’s top rebounders, Towns is averaging 11.9 boards on 19.1 rebound chances per game in the 2025-26 season. The star big man has picked up at least 12 boards in all but one game in March.

The Pacers are one of the worst rebounding teams in the NBA, ranking 29th in the league in rebound percentage and 29th in opponent rebounds per game. Even with Ivica Zubac (questionable) potentially in action on Tuesday night, I think Towns is a great bet to come near his season average in this matchup.

Towns averaged 12.8 rebounds per game last season, and he’s picked up 12 or more rebounds in over half of his games in the 2025-26 campaign (36 of 64).

Pacers vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick

I don’t love betting on either of these teams with Brunson and Siakam doubtful, so I’m looking at the total instead.

These teams combined for just 193 points in their last meeting, and now they’re both down their top offensive options. The Knicks are just 1-4 when Brunson sits while Indiana has won just one of the several games Siakam has missed in the 2025-26 campaign.

The Pacers enter this game with the worst road offensive rating in the NBA, while the Knicks are currently thriving on defense, moving up to sixth in the league in defensive rating this season and first over their last 15 games.

However, their offensive rating has slipped to 12th in the league over this 15-game stretch.

I think this game ends up being a low-scoring dog fight, as New York lacks shot creators with Brunson and McBride out of the lineup.

Pick: UNDER 222.5 (-108 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.