Stanford May Have Just Landed the School's Next NBA Draft Prospect
At this point, the NBA is filled with players whose parents played in professional sports.
From veterans like Al Horford, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Domantas Sabonis and others, to younger players like Bronny James, Dylan Harper and Scotty Pippen Jr., there are a number of talented second-generation players in the NBA.
In a few years, another former star's son could enter the NBA after making his college decision on Saturday.
Aziz Olajuwon, the son of Hall of Fame big man Hakeem Olajuwon, announced that he will continue his basketball career with Stanford after competing at IMG Academy in high school. Listed at 6-foot-7 and 210 pounds, Olajuwon is rated the No. 61 overall player in the 2026 recruiting class.
A four-star recruit, the wing player will have to perform well as a freshman to earn a spot in the 2027 NBA Draft class, but even if Olajuwon isn't a prospect in next year's class, he could be a name to watch in the coming draft cycles.
Stanford's newest pledge chose the Cardinal over offers from Houston, Vanderbilt and Cincinnati, and should have the opportunity to see the floor early in his collegiate career.
Olajuwon is a skilled defender and perimeter shooter, which should help the coveted recruit garner attention from NBA scouts, especially if he can continue to knock down shots and make plays on defense in college.
According to Adam Finkelstein of 247Sports, Olajuwon shot 40% from 3-point range and 49% on open catch-and-shoot triples in his most recent EYBL season. With good size and the potential to be a solid shooter at the next level, Olajuwon could offer value as a "3-and-D" role player in the NBA.
The high school senior's defensive ability should come as no surprise. His father, Hakeem, was one of the best defenders in NBA history. During his 18-year NBA career, Hakeem Olajuwon won two NBA titles, earned two Defensive Player of the Year awards, claimed the 1994 MVP trophy and was named an All-Star 12 times.
While his father's accomplishments won't help Aziz earn a spot in the NBA, the athletic traits passed down from Hakeem to his son are an indication that the future Stanford wing could have what it takes to play at the highest level.
The Cardinal's basketball program has produced a few NBA players in recent years, most recently second-round pick Maxime Raynaud. Olajuwon has a chance to be one of the next players selected in the NBA Draft from Stanford if his skill set translates to the NCAA.
