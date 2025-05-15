Stanford's Maxime Raynaud Turns in Strong Performance at NBA Draft Combine
The NBA Draft Combine is underway, and players have already begun competing in full scrimmages in front of scouts.
After receiving measurements and participating in both athletic testing and shooting drills, prospects took the court to see how their skills translated against other NBA hopefuls. A few players notched solid showings, but Stanford's Maxime Raynaud stole the show, potentially improving his draft stock.
The Cardinal big-man measured more than 7-feet tall and 236 pounds without shoes, also boasting a 7-foot-1 and a quarter inch wingspan as well as a 9-foot-2 standing reach. In his first exhibition contest, Raynaud tallied 20 points, nine rebounds and three assists while shooting 7-of-12 from the field and 2-of-5 from beyond the arc.
After an impressive outing on Wednesday, Jeff Borzello reported that Raynaud has elected not to participate in Thursday's scrimmages, usually indicating a player has done enough to significantly improve or solidify their draft position.
Raynaud's measurements and performance on the court at the NBA Combine should help the French big man rise up draft boards, but the former Standford star had a solid senior year as well.
In his final year of college basketball, Raynaud averaged 20.2 points, 10.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field and 34.7% from beyond the arc on more than five attempts per game.
While Raynaud still needs to refine certain areas of his game, the 7-footer clearly has the potential to be an impactful center in the modern NBA with his blend of size and ability to stretch the floor. For teams in need of a center in the middle or late first round, Raynaud could be an intriguing option.
It appeared that the four-year college player would be an early second or late first round pick heading into the combine, but Raynaud's performance may have helped him secure a spot in the first 30 picks.
NBA Draft on SI's most recent big board ranked Raynaud as the No. 39 overall prospect in the 2025 cycle. The website's most recent mock draft slotted the former Cardinal big man to the Philadelphia 76ers with the fifth pick in the second round.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.