Stephon Castle and San Antonio Spurs Project to be Perfect Marriage
The 2024 NBA Draft has wrapped up and with the dust settling on the countless moving parts and trades, it is time to evaluate the prospects under the scobe of their new homes.
One of the best fits for a prospect and organization happens in San Antonio as the Spurs entered the night with two lottery picks before leaving with just one grabbing UCONN standout guard Stephon Castle with the No. 6 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
Castle made it known throughout the pre-draft process that he wanted to be a point guard at the next level and few teams in a better position than to give their point guard reigns to a rookie than the San Antonio Spurs who labored to get that spot filled throughout the 2023-24 campaign.
Pairing this defensive-minded guard with a bonafide defensive anchor in Victor Wembanyama who also makes his life easier on the offensive end with his scoring ability, catch radius and overall gravity puts Castle in position to have instant success at the next level.
While that is a tough task to pull off for a rookie guard, the fact the Spurs have a Legendary bench boss, one of the best prospects we have ever seen and a need at his position it is hard to dream up a better pairing.
Still, while Castle prefers to be on the ball, he showed with the Huskies the off-ball chops are there given his cutting and rim-finishing ability making him a multi-layered prospect for the Spurs to maximize.
There is a chance Castle and Wembanyama terrorize offenses then race down the floor to connect on more lobs than the Lob City Clippers on the other end. A scary proposition for 29 teams but a parade-worthy scenario for San Antonio.
