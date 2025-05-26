Terrence Shannon Jr. Right Move For Timberwolves In West Finals
The Minnesota Timberwolves are taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Finals. This is the Timberwolves second straight trip to this big stage and they aim for their first NBA Finals bid in franchise history.
Minnesota dug themselves an 0-2 hole and attempted to climb out of it on Saturday in Game 3. Chris Finch went to his bench early in this game, with the Target Center rocking, the Timberwolves called on rookie Terrence Shannon Jr. who provided a massive spark.
Shannon Jr. brought the energy and effort needed to flip the game and blow out Game 3 as the Timberwolves cruised to a 42-point win. Before the contest went complete off the rails, Shannon Jr. helped blow it open with a personal 5-0 run that included an and-one bucket to light the crowd on fire.
The Timberwolves saw their rookie 15 points, two rebounds, one assists and a steal in 14 minutes of action with a +14 in this contest as a first-year guard.
Minnesota has a lot of this game that is just garbage time which you can throw out as meaningless in a game that totally tilted in their direction. The Timberwolves though, shouldn't throw out the Shannon Jr. minutes.
His athleticism stuck out on the court as the energizer bunny that flew all over the hardwood to be able to make an impact on both sides. The Shannon Jr. minutes were a good move by Finch and he played at a high enough level to warrant another shot in Game 4.