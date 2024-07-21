Timberwolves' Rob Dillingham Shines Against Magic at Summer League
Rookie Rob Dillingham saw what was likely his best professional performance to date at Summer League on Sunday, pouring on 25 points, 12 assists and two steals in the Timberwolves win.
The 19-year-old did it all in Sunday's contest, helping his side to a 115-100 win over Orlando by seamlessly getting to his spots, knocking down shots and getting his teammates involved early and often.
Drafted at No. 8 overall after Minnesota traded into the spot with San Antonio, Dillingham is the team’s projected point guard of the future. He's not likely to earn the starting position in the upcoming season, but projects to take the reigns in the coming seasons.
In Sunday’s contest against the Magic, Dillingham showed the exact skills the team coveted, easily getting to his spots with shifty speed and even displaying elite passing and playmaking skills that rear their held seldomly. Overall, he shot a solid 11-for-18, hitting on three of his seven attempts triples while adding three rebounds, too.
The lowlights featured five turnovers and a few questionable decisions in the shot selection department, but otherwise Dillingham looked the part of a future starting point guard in the league.
Dillingham shies away from the traditionally stingy defensive archetype Minnesota has sought after in recent years. But with the team loaded up on solid defensive wings and rim protectors, a white-hot scorer at the point guard position could work flawlessly.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.