Toronto Raptors Rookie Class Continues to Impress
The Toronto Raptors are in the midst of a rebuild, sitting at 18-41 right now in a season that has this record by design. The Raptors zagged while others zigged in the 2024 NBA Draft class. While many bashed the prospects in the 2024 NBA Draft, the Raptors loaded up on talent finding gems in the second round and value plays in day one.
This season, things have worked out for them, despite the record. Gradey Dick - the Raptors 2023 first-round pick - continues to show improvement. Jamal Shead has showed high level traits on both ends, Ja'Kobe Walters has flashed and Jonathan Mogbo looks like the hidden gem that was promised.
Mogbo is a reward for the Raptors' talented scouting department and front office as well as their coaching staff to develop a prospect that many overlooked but showed NBA skills at every level. Now, that is paying off as his rookie season has progressed.
Against the Pacers on Wednesday, Mogbo turned in 16 points, six rebounds, a block and a steal on 7-for-11 shooting in 21 minutes of action. The San Francisco product has been abel to clean the class, display high-end defensive upside and play a valuable role offensively.
Mix this promising class with the Brandon Ingram addition at the Trade Deadline and another top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and perhaps the Raptors will right this ship soon.
