Two Former Top-60 Prospects who Could Rise Up Draft Boards in 2026
Every year, a few players across college basketball who hadn't round a rythym at their previous school break onto the scene at a new program.
With the transfer portal creating new options for players around the country, prospects who were once highly touted recruits can now find a new home if things don't work out at their first, or even second school.
This also gives players a second chance, those who were written off at one program can have a career resurgance at another. Nique Clifford, for example, played for three seasons at Colorado before transferring to Colorado State, where he started 72 games and earned a spot in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft.
The 2026 class could feature a few prospects in similar situations, as Wake Forest's Omaha Biliew and Vanderbilt's Jalen Washington aim to work their way into the upcoming draft.
Biliew enters his second season with Demon Deacons after playing for Iowa State as a freshman. Listed at 6-foot-8 and 230 pounds, the former Cyclone averaged 2.8 points and 1.5 rebounds per game as a sophomore at Wake Forest.
Coming out of high school, Biliew was rated the No. 13 overall prospect and No. 3 power forward in the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.
Despite being a physically gifted athlete, though, Biliew's game has not translated to the high-major level in his first two seasons of college basketball. If the former McDonald's All-American imrpoves in his second year under head coach Steve Forbes, though, Biliew's status as a recruit, frame and athleticism could be enough to garner attention from NBA scouts.
In high school, Biliew played with great effort and used his size and athleticism to be a menacing defender. The former five-star recruit still has the potential to be an impressive prospect on that end of the floor, but will need more work on offense.
Washington is in a similar situation as he enters his first season at Vanderbilt.
A former four-star recruit, the talented big man will play for Mark Byington and the Commodores after three seasons at North Carolina. Washington appeared in 93 games and made 16 starts at UNC, all coming in 2024-25.
During his final year with the Tar Heels, Washington averaged 5.7 points and 4.2 rebounds per game while shooting 59.4% from the field. Listed at 6-foot-10 and 240 pounds with a reported 7-foot-4 wingspan though, Washington's size and length is enough to turn heads.
Coming out of high school, the senior was rated the No. 55 overall prospect and No. 12 center in the 2022 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' composite rankings.
