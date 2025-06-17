Utah Jazz See Dream Scenario In Latest 2025 NBA Mock Draft
The Utah Jazz have suffered brutal luck in the 2025 NBA Draft, despite being the worst team in basketball with a 17-65 record, the Jazz slid four spots to the No. 5 pick in the loaded 2025 NBA Draft.
This was not what the Jazz had hoped for, having their sights set on the top pick the entire season seeking the standout of the class, Cooper Flagg. The Duke product is viewed as the best prospect in the class and one of the best prospects that we have seen in recent memory.
Now, the Utah Jazz are in an interesting position just days away from the 2025 NBA Draft, a lot of the decision is out of their hands with hopes of NBA Draft Day tumblers making the selection easier.
In the latest 2025 NBA Mock Draft by Draft expert Derek Parker, the Jazz recieved a gift seeing Baylor standout VJ Edgecomb slide to the no. 5 selection and be swooped up by the Salt Lake City Crew.
"At No. 5 we have the Utah Jazz taking a shot on VJ Edgecomb, a pretty easy gamble if he falls this far which isn't a given. At 6-foot-4, Edgecomb toes the line between guard and small wing well, using his iniate and functional athletic ability to dive bomb the rim, play high-level defense and generally just make a positive impact. If things come around in the scoring efficiency department, he could see stardom in his future," Parker explains, "If not, he will still be a playable and potentially even starting level wing who can gap-fill on offense, defense and even playmaking. Utah can stand to take these upside swings given where they are at right now but wouldn't be mad if Edgecomb ends up just being a solid contributor in the least he offers a different kind of look than the guards they have drafted lately."
This would be a great outcome on draft night for the Utah Jazz to nab the highly athletic combo guard from Baylor who can flash tools that make you buy into his star power while having a high floor as an NBA contributor.