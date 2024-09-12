Wizards Nab Electric Guard in Mock Draft
The 2025 NBA Draft cycle is underway, with early mock drafts being released, including by Draft expert Derek Parker. With the college season inching closer, one of the teams that should be monitored closely is Rutgers, who roster two blue-chip prospects in the 2025 class.
Unlike in 2024, this is a draft that teams should be jumping for joy when they find themselves near the top of the class - Cooper Flagg is an obvious blue ribbon winner, but the consolation prizes in this class could still change a franchise unlike a year ago.
In this mock draft, the Washington Wizards - who made the most out of the 2024 NBA Draft - land with the No. 2 overall pick just missing out on the top choice of Flagg. However, they do not lose out completely grabbing McDonald's All-American Dylan Harper out of Rutgers.
"A jumbo guard, Dylan Harper, my second-ranked prospect, stands about 6-foot-6 and displays a cool combination of on and off-ball skills. He has drawn some comparisons to Cade Cunningham...After landing Alex Sarr in the 2024 NBA Draft, the Wizards will likely still be trying to fill out their backcourt in the 2025 Draft and could view Harper as a blue chip version of Bub Carrington," Parker says.
The NBA Draft expert is not in love with the Cunningham comparison but does mention it is not out of the realm of possibility given his "style that brings a lot of buckets and some keen passing too," Parker opined.
Washington will likely not take a step forward this season in win-total so finding themselves with the No. 2 pick after the NBA Draft lottery is not out of the realm of possibility even for a team that is poised to be more fun this season.
