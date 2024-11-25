Wizards Rookies Shine Against Indiana Pacers
The Washington Wizards are one of the most interesting teams to follow this season when you view the sport through the lens of evaluating young players. New head coach Brian Keefe is doing a good job of letting the youngsters play while putting them in the best sports to succeeded.
Washington is on a short list of teams that actually zagged in the 2024 NBA Draft rather than zigged. As everyone was warning teams to skip out on this rookie class last June, the Wizards doubled down grabbing three first round picks who have all been part of the rotation in their first season.
Starting at the top with the No. 2 pick Alex Sarr, who many believed fell into their lap after a refusal to play for Atlanta from who was tabbed as the top player in the class. The Wizards then grabbed Bub Carrington an electrifying scorer that can get a bucket at will and finished the night with Kyshawn George a two-way player from Miami.
So far, this trio has shown flashes all year. Though, the book ends have rarely looked better than they did on Sunday against the Indiana Pacers.
Sarr posted a 17-point 14-rebound double-double to go along with three assists, two blocks and a steal in 31 minutes. George posted 15 points, five rebounds and five assists as he shot 4-for-8 from the floor and 2-for-4 from beyond the arc.
The Wizards rookie core is finding their stride and pairing them with Bilal Coulibaly and company it is easy to see a bright future ahead for Washington.
