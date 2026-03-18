Trail Blazers vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, March 18

The Indiana Pacers saw their losing streak reach 14 games with a 136-110 loss at Madison Square Garden last night. They return home to face the Portland Trail Blazers in the second half of a back-to-back.

Portland has alternated wins and losses since losing both halves of a back-to-back to begin the month. The Blazers are coming off a 114-95 win in Brooklyn on Monday, though, and beat the Pacers 131-111 earlier this month.

The oddsmakers have the Pacers as big home underdogs at the best betting sites on

Wednesday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Wednesday night’s NBA matchup.

Trail Blazers vs. Pacers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Trail Blazers -11.5 (-110)

Pacers +11.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Trail Blazers -575

Pacers +425

Total

232.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Trail Blazers vs. Pacers How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 18

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

How to Watch (TV): KUNP, FDSN IN

Trail Blazers record: 33-36

Pacers record: 15-54

Trail Blazers vs. Pacers Injury Reports

Trail Blazers Injury Report

Vit Krejci– Questionable

Damian Lillard – Out

Caleb Love – Out

Shaedon Sharpe – Out

Robert Williams III – Questionable

Hansen Yang – Out

Chris Youngblood – Out

Pacers Injury Report

Tyrese Haliburton – Out

Pascal Siakam – Questionable

Micah Potter – Questionable

Andrew Nembhard – Questionable

Johnny Furphy – Out

Trail Blazers vs. Pacers Best NBA Prop Bets

Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bet

I’ll ride the hot hand with Scoot Henderson tonight. The Blazers' point guard has made multiple three pointers in five straight games, going 17 for 30 (56.7%) from beyond the arc in that span.

Henderson is now averaging 1.9 three pointers on 5.5 attempts through 17 games this season, going OVER 1.5 in nine of them. That includes making 3 of 7 attempts against the Pacers earlier this month.

Trail Blazers vs. Pacers Prediction and Pick

The Trail Blazers are fighting for their spot in the play-in tournament while the Pacers are waiting for the merciless end to an injury-filled season. On top of that, Indiana is coming off a 26-point loss as +14 underdogs in New York last night.

Going back home might help the Pacers, but I’m not sure if that’s enough to slow down Portland. The Blazers just won by 19 in Brooklyn as -11 favorites, and I think they do something similar tonight in Indiana.

Pick: Trail Blazers -11.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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