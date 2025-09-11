Which 2026 NBA Draft Prospect Could be Best for Bulls?
For the first time in years, the Chicago Bulls could be positioned to finally leave with a top draft pick.
In the last few years they’ve been able to nab talented developmental picks in the lottery, but in the 2025-26 season, they could be aiming much higher.
Luckily, the 2026 NBA Draft is thought of to be one of the most talented in years, offering as many as three No. 1-level prospects, per experts.
Below, we’ll evaluate which could be the best for the Bulls’ rebuild:
3. Cam Boozer, Duke
At 6-foot-9, Boozer offers potentially the steadiest prospect of the three, set to take over Cooper Flagg’s production at Duke.
He’s a physical combo forward who should be able to offer positional versatility with inside scoring, an improving 3-point shot and elite defense.
While the two others may have higher pure upside, Boozer is destined to be a positively impactful player at all levels of basketball with his intangibles.
2. AJ Dybantsa, BYU
A 6-foot-9 handling wing, Dybantsa’s No. 1 case will be built around his scoring. He has a connected movement style that allows him to dive bomb the paint, and score with seamless jumpers in the mid and long-range.
With his size and feel, he should be able to hit in ancillary skills like defense and passing, too.
Dybantsa just edges out Boozer here largely due to the Bulls’ affinity for this archetype in recent years. While his comparison to Matas Buzelis and Noa Essengue isn’t 1-to-1, he does fit the very same fluid wing role, which Chicago obviously wants to hit on.
1. Darryn Peterson, Kansas
Ranked the No. 1 player in the class for many heading into the season, Darryn Peterson is one of the more polished guard prospects we’ve seen in years.
At 6-foot-5, he’s a three-level scoring savant, able to get downhill with smooth movement and elite finishing, or spray from beyond the arc with a clean jumper. He has solid athleticism, good defense for a guard of his stature, and the play-making chops to potentially moonlight as a point guard some of the time.
While the consistency of Boozer or upside of Dybantsa would be tantalizing for Chicago, grabbing a centrifugal backcourt piece would make sense given the current roster construction of Buzelis, Essengue and potentially Josh Giddey.