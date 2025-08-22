Which Duke Players Have the Best Chance to be Selected in 2026 NBA Draft?
The Duke Blue Devils are regularly one of the top college basketball teams in the country.
The team from Durham has racked won five national titles since 1990, and reached the Final 4 nearly 20 times, including last season. In 2024-25, Cooper Flagg led Duke to the national semifinal, where Jon Scheyer's team lost to Houston.
The Blue Devils' 2024-25 sqaud featured five players that went on to be selected in the 2025 NBA Draft, as Flagg, Kon Knueppel, Khaman Maluach, Sion James and Tyrese Proctor were all drafted.
After losing five players from last year's roster to the NBA, though, Scheyer and company reloaded with a talented group that will likely boast multiple picks in the 2026 NBA Draft. Here's a look at which Duke players could be drafted next summer.
Cameron Boozer
A five-star prospect in the 2025 recruiting class, many analysts expect Boozer to be in the running for the No. 1 pick in 2026.
Listed at 6-foot-9 and 250 pounds, Boozer is the son of former All-NBA honoree Carlos Boozer and was rated the No. 3 overall prospect and No. 1 power forward in the nation, according to 247Sports.
Nikolas Khamenia
Another five-star recruit in the 2025 class, Khamenia has also been a popular selection in the first round of early 2026 mock drafts.
Listed at 6-foot-8 and 215 pounds, scouts love Khamenia's shooting ability and feel for the game on the wing. According to 247Sports, the Los Angeles-area product was rated the No. 15 overall prospcet and No. 3 small forward in the country.
While touches may be hard to come by for some members of the Blue Devils' roster, Boozer and Khamenia should get plenty of opportunity as the team's two prized recruits.
Isaiah Evans
Like the aforementioned players, Evans was a five-star prospect coming out of high school.
247Sports rated the 6-foot-6 wing prospect the No. 13 overall player and No. 4 small forward in the 2024 recruiting class. As a freshman, Evans averaged 6.8 points and 1.1 rebound in 13.8 minutes per game game.
Evans shot 43.2% from the field and 41.6% from 3-point range in his first year of NCAA basketball, and could garner interest from NBA teams with his length and shooting prowess.
Dame Sarr
Hailing from Italy, Sarr was another member of Duke's 2025 recruiting class.
Listed at 6-foot-8 and 190 pounds, the coveted wing prospect was rated the No. 32 prospect and No. 7 shooting guard in the cycle, per 247Sports' composite rankings.
The 19-year-old's performance in international play indicates he could be ready for the NBA after just one season in Durham.
Cayden Boozer
The twin brother of Cameron Boozer, Cayden has largely flown under the radar, but still has the chance to be a first round pick in the upcoming class.
Listed at 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, Boozer was rated the No. 20 overall prospect and No. 4 point guard in the country, according to 247Sports' composite rankings.
Patrick Ngongba II
A 6-foot-11, 250-pound center, Ngongba is set to take on a much larger role as a sophomore.
After joining the Blue Devils as a five-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle, Ngongba averaged 3.9 points and 2.7 rebounds per game and shot 71.9% while playing behind Khaman Maluach.
