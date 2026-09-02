Who are the Top Fifth-Year Prospects in the 2027 NBA Draft Class?

While age is certainly still a factor in the NBA Draft, veteran players have earned spots in the first round of the last few classes.

Yaxel Lendeborg was a lottery pick in the 2026 class after six seasons of college basketball, and Nique Clifford was a first-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft after five years in the NCAA.

There may not be a fifth-year prospect in the first round of the 2027 NBA Draft, but there are a few redshirt seniors who could still be picked in the upcoming class.

Miles Byrd, Providence

After four seasons at San Diego State, Byrd transferred to Providence following the 2025-26 season.

In his final year with the Aztecs, Byrd averaged 10.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field and 30.8% from 3-point range.

Byrd previously testeed the NBA Draft waters in 2025, measuring 6-foot-4-and-three-quarters without shoes and recording a 6-foot-10 wingpsan at the NBA Combine.

The Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year in 2026, Byrd is a solid defensive prospect who could earn a spot in the 2027 class with a few improvements on offense.

Dylan Darling, Grand Canyon

Darling started his career with two years at Washington State before enjoying a breakout season with Idaho State.

Darling played for St. John's in 2025-26, averaging 6.9 points, 2.6 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 39.8% from the field and 27.7% from beyond the arc. The former Big Sky Player of the Year transferred to Grand Canyon over the offseason and could be in for another big season.

Listed at 6-foot-1, Darling's height could be a concern for NBA teams, but a strong showing in the predraft process could put the Antelopes guard in draft conversations.

Trevan Leonhardt, Nebraska

After four seasons at Utah Valley, Leonhardt transferred to Nebraska ahead of the 2026-27 season.

In his final year with the Wolverines, Leonhardt averaged 11.9 points, six assists, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game while shooting 50.5% from the field and 36.8% from deep, earning All-WAC and WAC All-Defense recognition.

Listed at 6-foot-6 and 174 pounds, the veteran guard could earn a spot in the 2027 class with a strong performance in the Big Ten.

Rodney Rice, USC

Rice started his career at Virginia Tech before playing at Maryland and USC.

In 2025-26 with the Trojans, Rice averaged 20.3 points, six assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals while shooting 41.1% from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range on 6.5 attempts per game.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 199 pounds, Rice's size and production could be enough to garner interest from teams in the 2027 NBA Draft.