Why DaRon Holmes II has Potential to win Rookie of the Year
If there's one thing the Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokic does well, it's get the ball to open three-point shooters.
Typically, the Nuggets draft players with floor-spacing upside. Take their pick from last year, Julian Strawther, a guard from Gonzaga that shot 40.8% from beyond the arc his last season of college.
This season's pick, Dayton forward DaRon Holmes II, shares the high three-point percentage in his last season of college, shooting 38.6% from deep, but different from Strawther, Holmes II isn't a guard – he's a 6-foot-10, 225 pound power forward.
After being acquired No. 22 overall by the Phoenix Suns before being dealt to the Nuggets, Holmes II will join a team whose point center is arguably the best passer in the league, evidenced by his 8.7 assists per game and team offensive rating of 117.8, good for fifth best in the league.
On the season, Denver shot 37.1% from the three-point line, which is good, though not elite at 11th overall in the NBA. Adding not only shooting but size with a forward like Holmes II diversifies the offense, and depending on how well the shot translates, could allow for a legitimate pick-and-pop attack using him as the roller and Jamal Murray as the ball handler.
In addition to his ability to shoot, Holmes II is skilled inside as a play finisher, which lends itself to success with a team that leads the NBA in two-point field-goal frequency. He can catch lobs and finish, score through contact, and is overall a very talented offensive piece that will fit seamlessly into the Denver offensive rotation.
Because he plays a similar role to Aaron Gordon, it's likely Holmes II could be a bench player, but that doesn't mean he won't have his opportunities to shine. The primary factor that could hold back his candidacy for Rookie of the Year is playing time due to the aforementioned issue.
Everything else however points to early success from the Dayton big man as he plays with the 2023 NBA Champs.
Want to join the discussion?Like Draft Digest on Facebookandfollow us on Twitterto stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can alsomeet the teambehind the coverage.