Nuggets Hold Awesome Giveaway in Ode to Nikola Jokić Taco Bell Draft-Day Moment
When the NBA draft went to commercial break during the second round in 2014, a moment that will live forever in basketball lore occurred. A Taco Bell commercial hit the screen as the Denver Nuggets submitted their selection for the 41st pick, which they used on a little known international prospect named Nikola Jokić.
From there, the rest is history. Three MVPs, one title and seven All-Star appearances later, Jokić remains one of the NBA’s most dominant players and recreated how big men can be utilized on the floor. At each historic moment, fans have recalled how the all-time great was drafted during an ad for the Quesarito.
Over a decade later, Taco Bell has brought back the Quesarito, and it’s going all out to get Jokić to try it. When the item made its return Thursday, the Nuggets planted a box containing the Quesarito as Jokić entered the arena, prompting him to try it. He laughed and kept walking on his way.
On Saturday as the Nuggets took on the Rockets at Ball Arena in Denver, they went all in on the request. Shirts that said “give the Quesarito a chance” with a screenshot from the famous draft moment were planted on each seat along with a coupon for each fan to go and get one for themselves.
The team set up a chair with the shirt for Jokić to see as he entered the arena, which he smiled and ignored once more.
When asked if he would relent and try it, he said, "No. It's nice they're finally apologizing. But no." Taco Bell certainly isn’t letting the superstar big man’s reluctance get in the way of its goal. The question is whether Jokić finally gives in.