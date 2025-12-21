Kevin Durant Looked Like He Had So Much Fun Trolling Nuggets in Rockets Win
Kevin Durant was on one Saturday as the Rockets traveled to Denver where they came up with a big 115-101 win over the Nuggets. Durant led Houston with 31 points as he drained five of his six three-point attempts on the day.
The best part? He looked like he had a ton of fun in the process.
No moment better encapsulates the blast Durant had than his hilariously awesome celebration after he drained a three in the fourth quarter to grow Houston’s lead even further.
Nuggets coach David Adelman saw his day end early when he was tossed in the fourth quarter for expressing his frustration with the officials. Durant certainly enjoyed that, putting forth the ejection motion himself as he walked by Adelman getting restrained by his staff.
It wasn’t all fun and games as Durant jawed with Denver forward Bruce Brown after a Nuggets bucket, but the 18-year veteran and fierce competitor was undoubtedly up for the spicy exchange.
Durant had six rebounds, five assists and a block in addition to his 31 points and five threes in the win. Reed Sheppard dropped 28 points off the bench for the Rockets as he went 6-for-9 from three. Houston advanced to 17-8 with the win and avenged an overtime loss suffered at the hands of the Nuggets Monday.