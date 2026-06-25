In the wake of the LaMelo Ball trade to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the trade market for Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies seems to both be shrinking and heating up. On one hand, numerous teams have come out saying they are no longer interested in Ja (if they ever were). The Sacramento Kings, for example, now have Darius Acuff Jr. to be their offensive engine. They're almost surely out of the Morant sweepstakes.

On the other hand, however, Ball's move to Minnesota - while taking the Timberwolves away from Memphis as a possible partner - could mean more urgency for other teams trying to address issues on their roster in the wake of the 2026 NBA Draft.

How could the Grizzlies take advantage and finally end the Ja Morant saga that has been a burden not just on the franchise, but on Morant as well?

The first team that could make sense is the one that just lost their starting point guard.

Hypothetical #1: Ja has Carolina on his mind

Hornets receive: Ja Morant, GG Jackson

Grizzlies receive: Grant Williams, Miles Bridges, 2029 1st round pick (least favorable of CLE/MIN/UTA)

Apr 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard DaQuan Jeffries (3) looks to pass while defended by Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) during the first half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images | Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

Why Charlotte does the deal: The Hornets are on the up and up as a franchise, and have just re-signed Coby White to a 3-year deal to presumably be the starting point guard for Charlotte.

But what if White remained a reserve, a sixth man/insurance policy, because Ja Morant arrived? Ja is, of course, from South Carolina - not too far away . As far as an injection of excitement and setting up Morant for the best chance to feel at home outside of Memphis, the Hornets would be it.

They won't re-sign Bridges. Williams likely won't stick either long-term with the Hornets. But GG Jackson, a rare 21-year-old three-year NBA veteran (that is also from South Carolina)? He could absolutely work out in Charlotte. And that player coming, alongside the opportunity to be the place Ja Morant rediscovers himself, is worth the 1st rounder they part with.

Why Memphis does the deal: First things first. Miles Bridges gets bought out immediately. He and his expiring contract never plays for the Grizzlies - Memphis should not be in the business of trading baggage for baggage.

Grant Williams, however? He has been an extremely efficient (on a very small scale) player for the Charlotte Hornets. Yes, he has had numerous knee injuries. But Williams is also on an expiring deal and if things didn't work out, he could also be bought out for additional roster space. He just has a chance to be a contributor to the team if healthy.

The star of the trade is the future 1st, which has been reported as a prerequisite for any future Morant deal from Grizzlies GM Zach Kleiman. It's another asset to add to the franchise's long-term outlook. And while losing GG stings, Memphis has three first rounders in the 2027 NBA Draft to try to replace him.

Next up, a reunion with an old friend.

Hypothetical #2: Grizzlies deal Ja to Toronto

Raptors receive: Ja Morant, two future 2nd round picks (via OKC)

Grizzlies receive: Immanuel Quickley, Gradey Dick, 2028 1st round pick (lottery protected)

Feb 5, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN;Toronto Raptors guard Gradey Dick (1) drives to the basket as Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) tries to defend during the second quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Why Toronto does the deal: Raptors Head Coach Darko Rajakovic, a former Memphis Grizzlies assistant, had a strong relationship with Ja Morant during his time with the franchise. Trying to reconnect north of the border with an upgrade at the point guard position for Toronto could make sense for the Raptors. And yes, Toronto is reportedly looking to make a big swing for a Kawhi Leonard. But if that falls through? Ja could be a solid consolation prize.

Why Memphis does the deal: That first round pick again matters in this spot. Quickley is under contract for a longer stretch of time than Ja, and long-term Memphis will pay him more. But it should not inhibit future business too much, and Quickley can be a contributor as a starter that doesn't need to be counted on as a main offensive hub. Dick can be a swing at a rotation piece on an expiring deal

Finally, Ja moves on to another old friend - as part of a three team deal.

Hypothetical #3: Morant to Milwaukee

Mar 5, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins talks with guard Ja Morant (12) during the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Lakers receive: Myles Turner

Bucks receive: Jake LaRavia, Ja Morant, 2027 1st round pick (from Memphis via Utah)

Grizzlies receive: Jarred Vanderbilt, Kyle Kuzma, 2028 1st round pick (via Los Angeles)

Why the Lakers and Bucks do the deal: Los Angeles gets a MAJOR upgrade at center over Deandre Ayton, and they give up two players not really part of their long-term plans as a result. Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Myles Turner? That is a solid trio to build around long-term. The Bucks get a 1st round pick in next year's draft as they continue to rebuild their draft stash post-Giannis - and oh yeah, both Morant and LaRavia has past relationships with new Bucks Head Coach Taylor Jenkins.

Ja fills a (possible) superstar void with Giannis gone, the Bucks can ship Tyler Herro along to Detroit if they like for more assets.

Why the Grizzlies do the deal: Memphis redistributes their 1st round draft pick wealth. By helping facilitate such a Center upgrade, the Grizzlies pick up a 2028 1st from the Lakers that "in theory" should not be very good. But the Grizzlies, who would now have two 1sts in every NBA Draft between 2027 and 2031, maintain an impressive level of flexibility. Vanderbilt is a "dog" who adds to front court depth, and Kuzma's expiring contract can be bought out if necessary.

Trading Morant will not be perfect. There will be trade offs, and there will be side effects both in the fan base and in the locker room. Other teams could be options too - imagine the Chicgao Bulls with Daylin Swain, Caleb Wilson, and other talented defenders around him?

But the time is coming for the page to officially be turned on this failed Memphis Grizzlies era to the new one ushered in by Cameron Boozer's selection.

Maximize the return, and move along. That should be the goal.