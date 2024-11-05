NBA Draft Scouting Report: Georgetown's Thomas Sorber
Player Info
Thomas Sorber
Center | Georgetown
Height: 6'10” | Weight: 255 lbs
2025 Draft Age:
Prospect Profile
Although he’s more of a throwback low-post big at 6-foot-10, Sorber has the skillset to impact the modern game. The Georgetown freshman has transformed his body in recent years and can now leverage his frame very well.
With his back to the basket, Sorber has a few go-to moves that have proven very effective. He has great touch near the rim and is an efficient scorer who plays within his strengths. He boasts a large catch radius and has good hands. Sorber’s footwork is also solid for his age, which really helps. Although he’s not a 7-footer, he has the length and strength to make up for it.
Sorber also has the ability to face up and knock down midrange jumpers. He has also started to show a willingness to step out beyond the arc and shoot threes at a decent clip, which is something NBA teams will be closely monitoring at the collegiate level. The Georgetown big is a positional passer out of the post and has broad shoulders which give him upside as a screener on the offensive end. Sorber is also a great rebounder which is why he’s a double-double threat on any given night.
On the defensive end, Sorber has proven to be a tremendous shot blocker. He has shown the ability to block shots with either hand and good natural instincts near the rim on that end. It will be interesting to see if he can maintain that level of rim protection going up against the size and athleticism he will see moving forward. His strong base should help him on that front, but he will no longer be the biggest player on the floor in most games. Furthermore, thinking ahead to the NBA level, Sorber might have to be mostly a drop defender which is something to consider.
Georgetown should be thrilled with the opportunity to bring in a recruit the caliber of Sorber. He’s a four-star and top-50 talent who could end up being a multi-year college player for the Hoyas. Even if he’s not a one-and-done, Sorber absolutely has NBA upside.
Highlights
Draft Projection
Potential Second-Round Pick in 2025 NBA Draft.
