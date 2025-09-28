How Zach Edey, Jaren Jackson Jr.'s Injuries Affect NBA Opening Week Game
The Memphis Grizzlies have been ravaged by injuries over the past couple of seasons, and their 2025-2026 campaign is already looking concerning.
Memphis announced that both Zach Edey and Jaren Jackson Jr., the two formidable frontcourt big men, will most likely be sidelined as the Grizzlies open up against the New Orleans Pelicans and beyond.
Without their All-Star defensive anchor and a great rebounder in Edey, the Grizzlies will have to make up for the loss of the two crucial pieces of their team in other ways.
Now, without the offensive punch that Desmond Bane brought in the absence of certain players, how will the Grizzlies be able to fare in the early part of the season without Edey and Jackson Jr.?
The Void Left by Edey and Jackson Jr.
The frontcourt duo is pivotal to the Grizzlies' success in the upcoming season, and losing both players for some time to start will be a massive void to make up.
Edey, who was a questionable first-round pick by many, quickly established himself as one of the best rebounders in the league, leading the team with 8.3 rebounds per game and scoring 9.2 points per game, earning an NBA All-Rookie First Team nod.
Jackson Jr. continued to be a cornerstone of the Grizzlies' franchise, showing once again that he is the true anchor of Memphis' defense.
With a 2023 Defensive Player of the Year award and another All-Star nod in 2025, he averaged 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game in 2024-2025. His ability to protect the rim and spread the floor, especially without Desmond Bane, is pivotal, and without him to begin the season, the Grizzlies will be severely hampered.
Who Steps Up?
This is where the depth is tested. Memphis has been known for their stellar rotations and "next man up" mentality over the years, but with a new head coach in Tomas Iisalo, it could be more difficult.
Sure, adding Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ty Jerome will help on the perimeter, especially scoring-wise, but where is the help in the frontcourt going to come from?
This is where the newly re-signed Santi Aldama and newly acquired center Jock Landale will come in.
Brandon Clarke is already going to miss six weeks due to a knee procedure, so Landale and Aldama will have to step into larger roles.
The Grizzlies' defensive rating will take a major hit due to Jackson Jr.'s absence, but they went 6-2 in the eight games that Jackson Jr. missed in the 2024-2025 season.
A rugged start against the likes of the Pelicans on opening night, and then beyond that in a tough Western Conference, is expected, but other players are going to need to elevate their play with Jackson Jr. and Edey out.
