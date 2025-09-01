Grizzlies' Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. Show Support for Memphis Celebration
Monday is more than Labor Day for the City of Memphis.
This year, the federal holiday falls in line with a yearly celebration in West Tennessee. "901 Day" commemorates Memphis' long-standing history on the calendar day (Sept. 1) that matches its area code. The Memphis Grizzlies were among the first to celebrate.
"901 Day >," Grizzlies center Jaren Jackson Jr. wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
"901," Ja Morant added.
For as long as either star has been in the NBA, they've celebrated 901 Day.
What is Memphis' 901 Day?
Since 2011, Memphis residents have celebrated their city's history on Sept. 1.
The unofficial holiday began after Jen Clarke and Kerry Crawford — a pair of Memphis bloggers — noticed that Justin Timberlake's "Sauza 901" tequila brand was running a sale on Sept. 1 to capitalize on its namesake.
Timberlake, a Memphis native, named his tequila after the city's area code, but there wasn't a connection between the city and the brand more than the name on the bottle. Clarke and Crawford sought to change that; the pair organized several events on Sept. 1 for their friends, family.
"It wasn't really cool to be proud of living in Memphis at the time," Clarke told the Memphis Commercial Appeal.
Every year onward, the event spread. More pop-ups, activations and city-wide gatherings emerged, even as Clarke’s role as showrunner waned. Now, it even has the attention of Memphis mayor Paul Young.
“901 Day is the perfect opportunity for us to say yes," Young said, "yes to who we are and yes to everything we can be. It’s a day to celebrate our talent, our soul and our people, and to remind the world that Memphis is full of life, pride and possibility.”
This year, the Grizzlies have partnered with the city to host 32 fan events in and around the Mid-South from now until the beginning of NBA preseason. Monday, the team will help throw a day-long celebration on Beale Street.
Per the Grizzlies: "Fans are encouraged to check Grizzlies.com/events for a full list of events, both new and current, and for up-to-date information on the Grizz Around Town schedule. A complete listing of events can be found below with appearances subject to change."
