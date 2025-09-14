Jaren Jackson Jr. Announces Injury Update After Offseason Foot Surgery
The Memphis Grizzlies can certainly be a competitive team in the Western Conference, as seen by their standing as the second seed entering the 2025 All-Star break. However, everything went downhill after that, with the Grizzlies having to win an elimination game in the play-in tournament to even advance into the postseason.
Since their end-of-season collapse, the Grizzlies have made a lot of changes, such as firing head coach Taylor Jenkins and trading star guard Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic. While losing Bane will be tough for the Grizzlies, they'll now look to an array of young pieces to step up and hopefully take this roster even further.
Even though players like Cedric Coward, Jaylen Wells, GG Jackson, and Zach Edey could end up being X-Factors for Memphis, the reality is that Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant control how far this team can really go. After injuries and suspensions have affected Morant over the past two seasons, he'll look to return to his All-NBA form in 2025-26.
Looking at Jackson Jr., he's steadily improved offensively coming off his Defensive Player of the Year win in 2023. However, following his $240 million extension that was given to him on the first day of free agency, Jackson Jr. suffered a turf toe injury right after. A worry among Grizzlies fans as their star would spend the offseason rehabbing, he recently provided an update on where he stands.
Jackson Jr.'s Health Update
“I’m feeling good,” Jackson said, according to the Commercial Appeal. “I’m progressing the right way. I’m doing what I need to do. Every day has been a building block.”
The re-evaluation period is set for late September, and if he's cleared by then, he'll have a little over three weeks to prepare before Memphis opens the season against the New Orleans Pelicans at home on October 22nd.
While Jackson's top goal should be improving his health and getting back on the court as soon as possible, there are also some areas on the court he can improve. Toward the end of last season, his rebounding dipped significantly, and at 6-foot-10, the Grizzlies can't afford for him to be a liability there.
In addition, Jackson's foul troubles have been a persistent issue throughout his career, and his absence from the floor in crucial moments for the Grizzlies can cost them games. But, heading into his eighth season, Grizzlies fans should hope that he starts to turn the corner and can stay out on the floor to impact both ends of the game.