Ja Morant Addresses Injury Troubles After Series Loss To Thunder
The Memphis Grizzlies' season officially concluded on Saturday, suffering a 4-0 series sweep by the Oklahoma City Thunder, as they'll go on to face the winner of the Los Angeles Clippers-Denver Nuggets series. For Memphis, they head into the 2025 offseason with plenty of questions to answer, as changes are likely on their way.
While the Grizzlies got an All-Star season out of Jaren Jackson Jr., it was another underwhelming season for star guard Ja Morant. After playing in nine games the season prior, he appeared in 50 games in the regular season this year and missed Game 4 against the Thunder. In the end-of-season media availability, Morant addressed his season-long battle with injuries.
“I feel like every injury I had this year was out of my control," Morant said. "Outside of those injuries, I feel like I had one of my healthiest seasons.”
Even though the 2024-25 season was the second-least amount of games Morant has appeared in so far through his six-year NBA career, Morant added that he found himself not dealing with knee and back pain like he has in seasons prior. Regardless, an interesting statement given Morant had three instances of five or more consecutive games missed.
Morant currently has three years remaining on his contract with $126.5 million left to payout. Since Morant was selected second overall in 2019, the Grizzlies have made it out of the first round just once. With a potential new head coach coming in and the need to make a change being evident, Morant may find himself in trade rumors this offseason.
