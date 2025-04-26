Zach Edey Makes NBA History in Grizzlies-Thunder Game 4
While they might have ended their 2024-25 campaign much sooner than they wanted, not everything was bad for the Memphis Grizzlies this season. The Grizzlies possibly had the most impactful 2024 NBA Draft by drafting Zach Edey and Jaylen Wells, two of the league's top rookies this year.
Edey, the 7-foot-4 phenom, ended his rookie campaign on a high note. Despite the loss, Edey dropped 8 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 blocks on 3-4 shooting from the field. Edey became the first rookie in NBA playoff history to record those numbers in 33 minutes or less, per Stathead.
Unfortunately, Edey fouled out of Saturday's elimination game and was not able to help Memphis close things out down the stretch. Still, ending his rookie season with seven blocks against the NBA's top team is an impressive feat.
Edey averaged 9.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game this season, starting in 55 of Memphis' 66 regular-season games and all four of their playoff games.
The Grizzlies put together an impressive fight in Game 4 against the Thunder with their backs against the wall, especially playing without star point guard Ja Morant. Memphis was led by young guard Scotty Pippen Jr. with 30 points, 11 rebounds, and 4 assists on 9-21 shooting from the field and 10-10 from the free-throw line in a losing effort.
The Grizzlies now move into an interesting offseason, but they are certainly fortunate to have a solid, young foundation to lean on, regardless of what direction they go with their stars.