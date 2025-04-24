Injury Report: Memphis Grizzlies vs Oklahoma City Thunder Game 3
The Memphis Grizzlies are back home as they host the Oklahoma City Thunder in games three and four of the first round of the playoffs.
The Grizzlies dropped the first two road games in Oklahoma by a combined deficit of 70 points, however, the total deficit doesn't matter towards anything, and if the Grizzlies can recover and win both games at home, they will be right back at even with the Thunder.
Memphis remained scoreless in the first quarter of game two until the 8:27 minute mark, and the pace remained fairly consistent from then on, with the Grizzlies never closing the gap or taking a lead. The Grizzlies have not led in the series since the first quarter of game one and will be looking to make adjustments to correct this at home.
The Grizzlies are coming into the game with two players listed on the injury report: Brandon Clarke and Jaylen Wells.
Ja Morant is AVAILABLE.
Brandon Clarke is out with a right knee PCL sprain, and Jaylen Wells is out with a right wrist fracture and facial lacerations.
The Thunder are coming into the game with two players listed on the injury report: Ousmane Dieng and Nikola Topic.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is AVAILABLE.
Ousmane Dieng is out with a left calf strain and Nikola Topic is out due to left knee surgery.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Oklahoma City Thunder will face off at 9:30 p.m. EST.
