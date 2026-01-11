Zach Edey will be with the Grizzlies in Europe, but to play?

A few days ago I talked about how the Grizzlies can't wait for Zach Edey to return.

He is a monster interior presence and has the best defensive impact in the entire NBA.

Edey's defense can't go unnoticed. So far this season he is averaging nearly 2 blocks a night while bringing in 11 rebounds. On top of all that, Edey boasts an incredible 94.5 defensive rating, the best in the NBA (minimum 20 minutes played). Edey's interior presence enables the Grizzlies other defenders, filled with length and size to do their thing on the perimeter. Cedric Coward, Jaylen Wells, and Jaren Jackson Jr. benefit so much from Edey's presence.

And head coach Tuomas Iisalo has an update on Edey's return, sort of.

- Tuomas Iisalo said he doesn’t know the exact date but an update is coming



- Edey has been away in recent days, consulting with other doctors about the ankle injury. Iisalo called it a normal procedure



So Edey, will travel to Europe but we are still uncertain if it is even to play.

Memphis Grizzlies Head to Europe for NBA Global Games 2026

Starting this week, the Memphis Grizzlies will play a prominent role in the NBA’s continued global expansion, taking part in regular-season games in both Berlin and London as part of the league’s international initiative. The 2026 Global Games will mark the Grizzlies’ first appearances in both cities and their fifth and sixth games in Europe.

Among those making the trip is center Zach Edey, whose inclusion carries added significance beyond the court. Edey, one of the most internationally recognizable young players in the league due to his size, background, and global appeal, may be traveling not only to compete but to actively support the NBA’s broader expansion and global growth efforts.

His presence aligns with the league’s emphasis on showcasing emerging talent and connecting with fans worldwide through community outreach, youth clinics, and fan engagement events tied to the Berlin and London games, further positioning the Grizzlies as a key ambassador in the NBA’s global strategy.

So don't expect Edey to play

The Grizzlies are taking Edey's injuries serious, prioritizing his long-term health. With an update not yet out, it is hard to see a world where Edey ramps up for games overseas, especially considering flights and travel, and the business of the upcoming week.

With Edey off the floor, the Grizzlies net rating is a -6.8, thanks to the 119.6 defensive rating. But when Edey is on the floor, the Grizzlies are a +17.7, with an incredible 96.7 defensive rating and 144.4 offensive rating.

All of the Grizzlies best defensive lineups include Zach Edey.

The Grizzlies shut Edey down on Thursday, Dec. 11 with a stress reaction in his left ankle and will be re-evaluated in four weeks (sometime soon). It's the same ankle in which he underwent offseason surgery. So an update should be coming soon like coach Iisalo stated.

Nonetheless, Edey will be in Europe to help grow the game, and hopefully the Grizzlies results on the floor.

